Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack appears in San Francisco court

David DePape, who stands accused of attacking the husband of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, appeared for a hearing in the San Francisco Superior Court Wednesday

Wednesday’s hearing was a brief status update in his case. Another status update was scheduled for September 13

The hearing was part of the case prosecuted against DePape by the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, which is separate from the federal charges leveled against him.

A public defender for DePape, Adam Lipson, said the state trial will most likely happen after the federal trial, which he believed would be in October. He added that he hopes the state trial will happen before the end of the year.

Prosecutors say DePape broke into the Pelosi’s San Francisco home in October 2022. He later told police that he wanted to hold former Speaker Pelosi hostage and “break her kneecaps.”

However, only her husband, Paul Pelosi, was home that night, who called 911 after DePape entered. Moments after officers arrived at the home, DePape apparently assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

He has been charged with attempted murder, elder abuse, and burglary by the San Francisco DA’s office. DePape has pleaded not guilty to those charges.