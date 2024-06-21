Crime and Courts

Attacker of Nancy Pelosi's husband also found guilty of kidnapping and could face more prison time

A federal judge last month sentenced David DePape to 30 years in federal prison for the 2022 attack against Paul Pelosi.

By Olga R. Rodriguez | Associated Press

A man who bludgeoned Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer and was sentenced to 30 years in federal court was also convicted Friday of aggravated kidnapping by a state court which could put him behind bars for life.

A San Francisco jury on Friday found DePape also guilty of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment of an elder, threatening a family member of a public official and aggravated kidnapping.

DePape’s public defender Adam Lipson told the jury during closing arguments that DePape was guilty of three of the charges but that prosecutors had not presented evidence to convict him of threatening a family member of a public official and aggravated kidnapping.

Prosecutors added those two charges in late May, as DePape’s federal trial was wrapping up.

A federal jury convicted DePape of assaulting a federal official’s family member and attempting to kidnap a federal official. On May 28, he was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison during an unusual resentencing hearing that resulted from judicial error. DePape will likely be deported back to Canada after he completes his punishment.

