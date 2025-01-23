Immigration

A closer look: How DOJ plans to enforce President Trump's immigration policies

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Department of Justice emphasized its efforts to enact President Donald Trump's immigration policies on Wednesday by threatening to prosecute local officials who get in the way.

The acting deputy attorney general issued a memo calling for justice department attorneys to investigate and potentially prosecute state and city officials who refuse to enforce Trump's immigration policies. The move is a concern to many in the Bay Area and throughout the state since California passed a sanctuary law eight years ago during the president's first term.

