California's Department of Justice to Investigate Newark Police Shooting

The California Department of Justice is investigating a police shooting in Newark on Thursday that resulted in the death of a suspect, Newark Police announced on Friday.

Separate probes by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Newark Police Department's Professional Standards and Training Unit are also looking into the shooting, according to authorities.

At about 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Newark police were alerted by community safety cameras that a carjacking suspect vehicle entered the city on Mowry Avenue.

Officers located the vehicle in the 39000 block of Cedar Boulevard and additional officers from the Southern Alameda County Major Crimes Task Force and the Fremont Police Department arrived on scene and a high-risk stop was conducted.

During the stop, a police shooting occurred. Newark Police have not released any other information about the shooting, except to say that one of two suspects involved was killed.

Though first aid was administered, and emergency medical personnel were summoned, the suspect died. The second suspect was transported to a local hospital and was expected to survive. A weapon was also recovered at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Newark Police Investigations Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920. Information may also be left on the department's anonymous tip line at (510) 578-4965.