Deputies Fatally Shoot Armed Man in Discovery Bay: Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officers shot and killed an armed man in Discovery Bay late Tuesday night while responding to a domestic situation, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood, where sheriff's officials say deputies were handling a domestic situation when "a subject with a weapon came at them, forcing deputies to discharge their firearms," according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

The man was injured by the gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he later died, officials said.

The sheriff's office released a photo of the weapon they say the man pointed at deputies, and it appears to be an assault rifle.

Photo of weapon that the subject pointed at deputy sheriffs. Oakley PD is also involved in the officer involved shooting. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/0ARmWQbA31 — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) March 23, 2022

One neighbor said he heard the situation develop fast.

"What we heard was get out of the sidewalk, get off the sidewalk, put your gun down, put your gun down," neighbor Patrick Gormley said. "And just to me, it sounded like five to nine shots, bam, bam, bam real quick, and then more sheriff showed up, everybody showed up, and then all neighbors, as you can see, we all ran out."

The precise location of the shooting was not immediately provided.

Oakley police also were involved in the shooting, sheriff's officials said.

No deputies or officers were injured.