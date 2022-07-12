Deputies in Standoff With Armed Person in San Jose: Sheriff's Office

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies were negotiating Tuesday with an armed person in San Jose, according to a sheriff's office tweet.
Deputies responded to the area of North Bascom and Bel Air Avenues in the Rose Garden neighborhood of San Jose on a report of a person in possession of a firearm, the tweet said.
Sheriff's officials were using de-escalation methods with the hope of reaching a peaceful resolution, the sheriff's office said.
The California Highway Patrol sent an alert saying the off-ramp from northbound Interstate 880 to North Bascom was shut down during the incident.
No further details were immediately available.