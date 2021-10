Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies were at the scene of a hostage situation with a barricaded suspect Tuesday morning in the Alum Rock area of East San Jose.

The Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter shortly after 7 a.m. about its response to the 3000 block of East Hills Drive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

People were asked to avoid the area, and sheriff's officials did not release any other details about the suspect or hostage situation.