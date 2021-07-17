Deputies Warn Residents of Mountain Lion Attack in Fairfield Neighborhood

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after they believe a mountain lion is behind the deadly attacks against a resident's animals in Fairfield.

According to the department's Facebook page, a resident on Solano Road found some of their animals had been attacked and killed overnight Saturday morning.

Solano County Sheriff deputies, along with animal control officers responded to the scene. They later contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to officials, a game warden soon came out to the home and verified that the animals were likely killed by a mountain lion.

Deputies are warning residents in that area to be cautious during nighttime hours.

"If possible, move your pets or livestock into a more secure area like your home or barn. Mountain lions are looking for food and sometimes our pets and livestock make very easy targets," The Solano County Sheriff’s Office wrote on their Facebook page.