Man Accused of Attacking Former SF Commissioner Makes Court Appearance

By Christie Smith

The man arrested and charged in the brutal assault of former San Francisco Commissioner Gregory Chew made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Derrick Yearby was arrested Sunday in connection with the beating of Chew, 70.

It was a brief court appearance for Yearby on Wednesday, as his arraignment was moved to Friday.

Before the court hearing started, supporters of the victim gathered to demand justice for Chew and the long list of Asian elders attacked in the past few years.

