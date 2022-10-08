Despite the Fog, Crowds Attend SF Fleet Week Activities

The fog disrupted a bit of the highly anticipated Blue Angels air show in San Francisco Saturday as Fleet Week continues over the weekend.

Despite the fog, the air show was highlight of the week for many people.

The pilots did that in fantastic fashion, soaring above the Bay and thundering over the large crowds gathered to watch the air show.

Organizers estimate fleet week draws about a million people each year.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Things were scaled back during the pandemic, but this year felt like a return to normal.

"I think people are ready now, to come out, enjoy everything, have a good time. We're ready,” said Alameda resident Sue Silva.

Businesses near the Embarcadero said they're feeling the boom from Fleet Week.

"We're busy, everybody's happy, the streets are full of people, took me 20 minutes to get to north beach today when normally it's a 5-minute drive. It's all excitement and that's what we need,” said Barbara Pinseria & Cocktail Bar owner Francesco Covucci.

Despite fog disrupting part of the scheduled air show Saturday, the Blue Angels performed in San Francisco for hundreds of people.