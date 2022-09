One person was rescued after a vehicle drove off a cliff Friday morning at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said.

Caltrans said one lane of Highway 1 in the area is blocked while emergency crews respond to the incident.

CHP officials said the vehicle went down a 200-foot cliff. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

Updates to come.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.