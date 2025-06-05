Advocacy groups sue DHS, ask for transparency of its DNA collection program

With the growing number of immigration enforcement operations across the country, advocacy groups are demanding more transparency from the Department of Homeland Security, including its "little-known" DNA collection program.

According to a new lawsuit, immigration agents can collect genetic material from nearly all undocumented noncitizens, including those without criminal convictions, and submit those samples to the FBI.

Advocacy groups and Georgetown's law center are accusing the DHS of failing to disclose public information requested through the Freedom of Information Act.

