Día de los Muertos Festival in Oakland

For 27 years, the annual Oakland Día de los Muertos Festival has welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the vibrant, culturally-rich Fruitvale neighborhood for a free, outdoor, family-friendly event taking place to commemorate the Mexican traditions around the Día de los Muertos. Festival attendees enjoy world-class live music, family-friendly games, rides and activities, traditional Latin American artisans, and the stunning altares created by community members paying homage to los Muertos.



The 2022 Oakland Dia de los Muertos will take place on Sunday, October 30th from 10 am to 5 pm on International Blvd between Fruitvale Avenue and 42nd Avenue.



To learn more visit: https://diaoakland.com/

