Dickens Christmas Fair Returns With COVID-19 Safety Precautions

The Dickens Christmas Fair is returning this year at the Cow Palace in Daly City. But the event will look different this year as organizers are adding COVID-19 safety precautions for visitors.

This event is a one stop where people can park and enjoy some drive up theater.

Some believe the timing of this new approach really works.

People drove in at the Cow Palace and found it transformed into a drive through Dicken’s London.

“So far, It’s so fun. I love that they send entertainers down to keep us happy as we waited,” said Kim Stock of Pacifica.

While the event is a big change from years past, but it was a welcome return for many visitors.

“I think we just wanted to support and the vendors and everything and so we just figured we would be safe,” said Lynne Bailey of Fremont.

“This is a wonderful pivot as we like to say in this age from the indoor event we call the great Dickens’ Christmas Fair,” said Kevin Patterson, who is the executive director of the event. So many of the familiar sights and sound still available but from a safe distance in your car.

There were also plenty of food to order and pick up as well and vendors too.

Performers and crew are back after last year’s virtual event. Organizers said they were worried about the potential of a new variant this holiday season and they ended up being right.

“We figured that by the time we made the decision which was back in June and July," Patterson added. "If we were thoughtful about it that there was a likelihood that there would be a variant that would have people be even more concerned come the holidays and that is exactly what happened so we’re just glad that we’re here in this way its outdoors and safe."

The event is a touch of the holidays but with a twist.

“We’re just so happy to be able to bring this wonderful event in any shape or form to the lovely people of the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Horace Pennymaker of Maclaren’s Cookie Bakery.