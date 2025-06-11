2026 World Cup soccer coming to the Bay Area: Here's what to know

The World Cup is coming to North America for the first time in three decades, and six matches are happening right here in the Bay Area, at Levi's Stadium. Whether you're a dedicated fan of soccer on the world's stage, or you're brand new to the most-watched sporting event in the world, here's what to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup and how you can get in on the action.

Bigger than ever

2026 will be the biggest World Cup ever, in just about every way. It's being co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, marking the first time a World Cup has been hosted by three countries. Mexico's hosted twice before, in 1970 and 1986, and the U.S. hosted once in 1994. Canada will be hosting for the first time.

So why do we need three host countries this time around? Well, a lot's changed since the Bay Area last saw World Cup action in 1994. Back then, matches were played at Stanford, which had the region's biggest stadium at the time. There were 24 teams, who played 52 matches in nine U.S. cities.

But the World Cup has grown. It expanded to 32 teams starting in 1998, and starting in 2026, there will be 48 teams competing for soccer's ultimate prize. Over the course of about a month, they'll play 104 matches in 16 different cities across the three host countries.

The schedule

To state the obvious, 104 matches is a lot of soccer — or, as the rest of the world calls it, football. And let's not forget that football (the kind with a round ball) is the most popular sport in the world. But the most popular sport here in the United States is American football — the kind with field goals and touchdowns — so it should come as no surprise that all the U.S. venues for the 2026 World Cup are NFL stadiums. That's not a problem, because the World Cup starts on June 11th — well before the NFL season.

The action begins with the group stage, where the 48 teams are split up into twelve groups of four, and then all four teams in each group play each other. Five of those matches will happen at Levi's Stadium — on June 13, 16, 19, 22 and 25. (2026 World Cup matches will be spaced three days apart, to give players time to recover and fans time to travel.)

After the group stage, the top two teams from each group, plus the top eight third place teams, advance to the knockout rounds. And that's where we get a colossal new tournament bracket that starts with a round of 32, and continues for four more rounds until a winner is crowned. One match from the round of 32 will be played at Levi's Stadium on July 1.

Who's playing?

Okay, so we know the dates. But what teams are playing here in the Bay Area? Short answer: We don't know yet. In fact, one year out from the tournament, we still don't know who's qualified to compete in the World Cup.

There are six confederations — one for each continent, with some exceptions — and each confederation has been assigned a set number of slots in the 2026 World Cup. UEFA (the European confederation) has the most, with 16 slots, and OFC (the confederation that includes the islands around Australia, but not Australia itself) has the fewest, with just one slot. Each confederation has its own tournament to decide who gets those coveted slots, and at the end of the process, six countries that didn't qualify can compete in a playoff tournament to grab the last two World Cup slots.

A year before the competition, some teams have already qualified — including Argentina, the defending champions. As of June 2025, other teams that have qualified include Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Jordan, Uzbekistan and South Korea. The three host countries also qualify automatically, and play their first matches on home turf — so we already know Mexico's national team will open the tournament in Mexico City on June 11, and on June 12, the U.S. and Canada will each play their first matches in Los Angeles and Toronto respectively.

For the other teams, the World Cup Draw in December 2025 will determine who's in what group and where they're playing.

How to get tickets

The first step to get World Cup tickets is to know when they're on sale. That means you should make an account on FIFA.com and sign up to be notified when tickets become available. FIFA is the only official seller of World Cup tickets. Even secondhand tickets can only be bought and sold through FIFA's platform.

The first tickets available (Phase 1) are usually sold through a random lottery, where everyone who signs up by a certain date has an equal chance of getting seats. That lottery usually happens in the fall (likely in September or October 2025), meaning you could buy tickets to a match at Levi's Stadium before you know who's actually playing in that match.

Then, in December 2025, the World Cup Draw will match up teams with their group stage opponents, and assign those matches to venues. Almost immediately after we know who's playing where, FIFA will likely release another batch of tickets (Phase 2), sold on a first come, first served basis. If you miss out on those tickets, sometimes there's one more random lottery (Phase 3) for last minute tickets. (If there are any tickets left, Phase 4 is typically a return to first come, first served sales, until tickets are sold out.)

What will it cost?

The pricing structure was simple at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Cheap seats were around $70 in the early rounds, and really good seats were around $1,600 for the finals — with plenty of options in between. There were also high-end hospitality packages with a total price tag far above that range.

Although details are still up in the air, there are rumblings that FIFA could consider dynamic pricing for the first time at this World Cup — something U.S. sports fans are likely to find familiar, though it's been slower to catch on in other countries. The upshot? 2026 could be the biggest World Cup ever… for your wallet.