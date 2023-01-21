49ers Fans on the Hunt for the Elusive Brock Purdy Jersey

Brock Purdy's first two game-worn jerseys are already headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the officially-licensed replicas seem to be everywhere — except on store shelves.

"The jerseys have been flying off the shelves as fast as our retail team can make them," said Nick Clarke, senior manager of fan engagement for the 49ers. "Okay, they're here! Buy, buy, buy, buy! Okay, they're gone, let's see if we can get more!"

Leading up to game days, fans have been filing into the team's official retail store on the ground level of Levi's Stadium and snapping up the #13 jerseys long before closing time.

"There were no Purdy jerseys," lamented Bay Area native Kiko Lomeli. "I wasn't sure how big the hype was, but apparently, it's pretty hyped."

After an early season plagued by injuries, fans shopping at the store said they were thrilled to see the 49ers in the playoffs again, with a hero they never saw coming.

"We got through the injuries, and we got a quarterback, Brock Purdy, that's phenomenal," said lifelong 49ers fan and Levi's Stadium worker Greg Campbell.

Purdy was the last pick in the NFL draft, earning him the nickname Mr. Irrelevant. But after becoming the first 49ers quarterback in team history to win his first three starts, Purdy has made himself relevant indeed.

"We were big Trey (Lance) supporters in the beginning," said Amanda Mussynski. "And now we have Mr. Relevant."

The team has managed to catch up with demand for some of the other hot jerseys, including newly-acquired running back Christian McCaffrey's #23. That was good news for McCaffrey's rapidly growing fan base, including some who came into town just to see the 49ers' playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. A young boy proudly showed off his pint-sized #23 jersey before carrying it to the cash register.

"He's been saving up for his McCaffrey jersey, so we got off the plane literally an hour ago, and this was our first stop," his mother explained.

"We came all the way from Arizona," the boy added.

After all the team has overcome, Campbell said he had a good feeling about the NFL Playoffs.

"I feel like it's Super Bowl or bust," he said. "So we're not gonna worry about the bust — it's all Super Bowl. Super Bowl champions."