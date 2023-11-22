Breaking it down: Breakdancing in the 2024 Paris Olympics

You might know it as breakdancing, but to those in the know, it’s simply called “breaking” — and it’s about to be on the world’s stage in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Breaking began in New York, but it also has deep roots in the Bay Area. It began with the birth of hip hop, the worldwide movement that just celebrated its 50th birthday. It’s a movement with five foundational elements: MCing, DJing, B-Boying, Graffiti and the Knowledge of how they’re all connected.

For Team USA's Vicki Chang, breaking is an art. The San Jose native started breaking in college in 2008. While the dance form is viewed as a sport, especially ahead of the 2024 Olympics, La Vix sees it as space where people can have the freedom to simply enjoy movement and be themselves.

"It's the freedom of expression, the creativity - just being able to sit in a room and move to whatever music I want to put on." Team USA's La Vix, B-Girl from San Jose, CA

Breakdancers are known as b-boys and b-girls in hip hop parlance, and since the early 80s, they’ve practiced and refined their art in our Bay Area neighborhoods, from garages to high school gyms, showing off their skills in community centers, malls and local talent shows. The power of the freestyle dance circle called a cypher, the finesse of footwork, and the very essence of what it means to be a b-boy or b-girl, have grown and changed over half a century, with the indelible marks of Bay Area culture forever imprinted on them.

From the origins of breaking terminology to the music that drives it, and the intricacies of strategy in the heat of a dance battle, who better to be our guides than the very artists and athletes who’ve shaped this dynamic dance into the phenomenon it is today?

As we move forward toward Paris, we’re talking to Bay Area breaking legends and rising superstars who understand this new Olympic sport in a way that few others can — and know how the threads of Bay Area culture are woven tightly through it. Stay tuned for more videos as we count down to the opening ceremony!

"When I think of breaking, I think of family. I think of excitement, explosiveness, competitiveness." Aki Starr, Founder of San Francisco's Renegade Rockers

Our local dance community helps us get to know breaking through their eyes. We take you up close to breaking battles of the past on VHS tapes -- as well as those of the present, through the Renegade Rockers 40th Anniversary celebration in San Francisco's City Dance Studios. The threads of culture are woven tightly into this global competitive sport and there is much to learn as we prepare for breaking's debut at the 2024 Olympics.