The four coolest things we saw at the 2025 Game Developers Conference

As tens of thousands of game developers converged on San Francisco to talk about what's next in the world of high tech entertainment, they did more than just hold meetings and attend sessions. Here are some of our favorite moments from week. You can watch them in the video player above!

After-hours gaming events: Even before the conference officially started, game developers kicked off the week with off-site events that included demos of never-before-seen games and works in progress. It was a chance for job seekers to find up-and-coming studios, and publishers to find hot new games.

Connecting in the analog world: Gaming and game development have both become more solitary and remote over the past few years. At GDC 2025, outdoor and evening events focused on playing together in person — including puzzles, board games, and video games designed to be played together outdoors.

Lost games from the 1980s: Games about the California Raisins and the New Kids on the Block are just some of the treasures that were almost lost to time after game publishers decided not to release them. At GDC 2025, the Video Game History Foundation put those games and their original packaging out on display.

Unusual game controllers: Alternative control games, otherwise known as "Alt.Ctrl," are an annual part of GDC, and often the most lively area of the convention hall. Instead of a traditional handheld controller, Developers build games controlled by everything from shower faucets to shoes.