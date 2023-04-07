San Francisco Giants

Play Ball: Giants Baseball Fans Excited for the Start of a New Season at Oracle Park

Despite the gloomy weather, fans showed up at the Giants' home opener in their orange and black gear, ready for baseball and garlic fries

By Jonathan Bloom

NBC Universal, Inc.

The weather wasn't perfect, and the outcome wasn't ideal.

But the Giants home opener holds a special place in the hearts of fans, whether it's their first or their 40th.

"It's opening day — you're excited, you're ready for the season, you've got that extra little bounce in your step," said one longtime fan who said he used to climb through a hole in the fence to watch games at Candlestick Park as a kid.

His friend hurried to join the line at the Willie Mays Gate, sporting an orange and black jersey he said was 40 years old.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Now I can fit back into it," he said proudly. "I lost a few pounds!"

For many fans, attending the Giants' first home game of the season is an annual tradition — and one they pass onto their children.

"This is his second (opening day) — he's two," said a father who just finished taking a selfie with his two sons. "This is his seventh — he's seven."

Sports

NBA 60 mins ago

Warriors Observations: Dubs Handle Business, Blow Out Depleted Kings

Giants 6 hours ago

Giants Observations: Offense Goes Quiet in Home Opener Loss to Royals

The Giants lost their home opener to the Kansas City Royals 3-1, but there's a lot more baseball to be played this season — and fans say they're fired up for it.

Asked about hopes for the season ahead, one fan quickly answered, "Winning the World Series!"

Another replied, "108 wins!"

And a third simply pointed to her four fingers and said, "Another ring."

This article tagged under:

San Francisco GiantsSan FranciscoMLBSports
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us