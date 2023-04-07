Play Ball: Giants Baseball Fans Excited for the Start of a New Season at Oracle Park

The weather wasn't perfect, and the outcome wasn't ideal.

But the Giants home opener holds a special place in the hearts of fans, whether it's their first or their 40th.

"It's opening day — you're excited, you're ready for the season, you've got that extra little bounce in your step," said one longtime fan who said he used to climb through a hole in the fence to watch games at Candlestick Park as a kid.

His friend hurried to join the line at the Willie Mays Gate, sporting an orange and black jersey he said was 40 years old.

"Now I can fit back into it," he said proudly. "I lost a few pounds!"

For many fans, attending the Giants' first home game of the season is an annual tradition — and one they pass onto their children.

"This is his second (opening day) — he's two," said a father who just finished taking a selfie with his two sons. "This is his seventh — he's seven."

The Giants lost their home opener to the Kansas City Royals 3-1, but there's a lot more baseball to be played this season — and fans say they're fired up for it.

Asked about hopes for the season ahead, one fan quickly answered, "Winning the World Series!"

Another replied, "108 wins!"

And a third simply pointed to her four fingers and said, "Another ring."