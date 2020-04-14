How to Make Turon: A Popular Filipino Snack

Welcome to "Homemade," a series about getting a taste of our unique Bay Area culture from, well... home. Locals invite us into their homes and teach us how to prepare goods by hand, sharing a piece of themselves in the process. Learn how to make something new while getting to know the people that make up the fabric of our community.

If you're looking to make a sweet, crunchy, and satisfying snack with only four ingredients then this is the perfect recipe for you! Vashti Sinigayan from Redwood City, Calif., teaches us how to make homemade Filipino Turon -- a snack she grew up helping her mother make and now helps her stay connected to her Filipino roots.

Want to see and try out more homemade goods from your fellow locals? Have something you'd like to share yourself? Let us know in the comments!

ALL HOMEMADE CLIPS: