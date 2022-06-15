NBA Finals: Warriors Fans Fired Up for Game 6 With the Championship on the Line

The Finals got off to a rocky start for Dub Nation, but the Chase Center erupted in celebration Monday night as the Warriors turned a one-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter into a decisive victory against the Celtics.

For many, the highlight of the game was a third-quarter buzzer beater by Jordan Poole that put the Warriors in the lead, and prompted one fan (who's also named Jordan) to declare Poole "the future of the Warriors."

"This is history, 'cause we're gonna win!" Jordan (the fan, not the player) added joyfully.

Game 5 saw fans from faraway places converge on the Chase Center with flags and hand-painted posters. One group of fans flew 8,000 miles from the Philippines "to see Chef Curry cook!" according to their sign. Others who made the journey included a family from Alaska, a man from Mexico City and a barber from Costa Rica who shaved Klay Thompson's likeness into the back of his head.

"That's my favorite player," explained the barber, who goes by Fillostyle.

Even relative newcomers to the team have their devoted followers.

"Wiggins is the most consistent and best player on the team right now," declared a man who spent most of the first half on the edge of his seat, cheering for Andrew Wiggins by name.

As the clock ticked down at the end of the game, fans poured out the front doors into Thrive City chanting "Dubs in six!"

One especially exuberant fan (who didn't pause long enough to give his name) said he hopes the Warriors win in Boston, rather than risk a win-or-go-home Game 7 in San Francisco. He only wishes he could be there to see it.

"I wish I was, I wish I was!" he said, jumping up and down. "But I'll be there in heart, and in spirit! We're gonna win Game 6! Yes!"