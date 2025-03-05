What are tariffs, and who actually pays them? Just One Question!

During his two-hour address to a joint session of Congress, President Trump doubled down on his pledge to impose tariffs on goods imported from China, Mexico and Canada. So, what are tariffs? And who actually has to fork over the money? We posed that question to Scott McGrew, our resident expert on the intersection of business and politics.

This video is part of our continuing series, "Just One Question," where we ask our reporters and experts some of the top trending questions about topics that are in the news.