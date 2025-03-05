Economy

What are tariffs, and who actually pays them? Just One Question!

President Trump has said the U.S. will impose tariffs on goods imported from China, Mexico and Canada — and here's what that means

By Jonathan Bloom

NBC Universal, Inc.

During his two-hour address to a joint session of Congress, President Trump doubled down on his pledge to impose tariffs on goods imported from China, Mexico and Canada. So, what are tariffs? And who actually has to fork over the money? We posed that question to Scott McGrew, our resident expert on the intersection of business and politics.

This video is part of our continuing series, "Just One Question," where we ask our reporters and experts some of the top trending questions about topics that are in the news.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EconomyDonald TrumpBusinesspoliticsTrump Administration
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us