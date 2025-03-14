Why are eggs getting so expensive right now? Just One Question!

The prices of eggs have been soaring since late last year, much to the dismay of grocery shoppers across the country. Though the issue has been surrounded by political debate, Scott McGrew explains the problem is less about politics, and more about two other subjects: economics and biology.
This video is part of our continuing series, "Just One Question," where we ask our reporters and experts some of the top trending questions about topics that are in the news.
