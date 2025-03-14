Economy

Why are eggs getting so expensive right now? Just One Question!

Scott McGrew explains what's behind the staggering price increase that's not letting up

By Jonathan Bloom

NBC Universal, Inc.

The prices of eggs have been soaring since late last year, much to the dismay of grocery shoppers across the country. Though the issue has been surrounded by political debate, Scott McGrew explains the problem is less about politics, and more about two other subjects: economics and biology.

This video is part of our continuing series, "Just One Question," where we ask our reporters and experts some of the top trending questions about topics that are in the news.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Economypoliticsgrocery shopping
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us