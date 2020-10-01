wildfires

Why Wildfire Pollution is so Dangerous

Wildfire pollution is a serious and sometimes deadly, public health concern. This video breaks down what exactly makes it so hazardous to human health.

By Amber Bragdon

NBC Universal, Inc.

During the month of August, 2020, Northern California experienced some of the most destructive wildfires in state history. As a result, the air was saturated with smoke and hazardous levels of pollution. Unlike the pollution that comes from cars or power plants, wildfire smoke releases dangerous amounts of particulate matter into the air which can cause potentially life-threatening respiratory issues. 

Watch the explainer video above to learn more about the health hazards of wildfire smoke and what you can do to limit your exposure to poor air quality conditions. 

This article tagged under:

wildfiresAir Qualitypollutionexplained
