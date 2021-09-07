Discovery Bay Woman Fatally Struck by 8-Year-Old Grandson in Golf Cart

A woman who died after her 8-year-old grandson accidentally struck her with a golf cart at a home in Discovery Bay on Sunday night has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 72-year-old Ofelia Contreras.

California Highway Patrol officers initially responded around 10:35 p.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle crash in the 400 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard and arrived to find a golf cart had crashed into a parked pickup truck in a driveway.

The officers learned Contreras, a Discovery Bay resident, had been helping her grandson back the golf cart out of the garage when he accidentally accelerated at full speed in reverse, striking her.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.