‘Disruptive passenger' causes Taiwan-bound United flight to return to SFO, airline says

A United Airlines flight that was bound for Taipei, Taiwan returned to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Thursday due to a "disruptive passenger," airline officials say.

United Airlines released the following statement on Thursday night:

"United flight 871 returned to San Francisco due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement officials met the aircraft on arrival and removed the passenger. We expect to depart for Taipei later this evening."

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.