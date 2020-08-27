‘Disturbing to Watch': Mary Trump on the RNC

Mary Trump joined an MSNBC panel on Thursday

President Donald Trump (left) and his niece, Mary Trump (left).
Getty Images; Peter Serling/Simon & Schuster

President Donald Trump's wife and children spoke the first three nights of the Republican National Convention — and his niece showed up for the grand finale.

Mary Trump, who wrote a devastating best-selling tell-all book about the president and his family, joined an MSNBC panel for the final night of the convention, where she mocked its portrayal of the president as a solid family man.

"The idea of passing him off like a great family man is like trying to pass him off as a great businessman," Trump said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

