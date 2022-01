A local public relations firm the past few years has run a survey asking whether people abbreviate San Francisco to "San Fran."

Survey results show 56% of those who participated in the poll admitted to using the nickname, which is fewer than last year. The survey also reflects that fewer than 30% of those people realize how much San Franciscans loath the nickname.

Airlines can be blamed, in part, which continues to use the abbreviation.