Dog and owner rescued from cliff at San Francisco's Fort Funston

A dog and its owner are safe after getting stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Friday.

The incident at around 5 p.m. and it's unclear exactly what happened.

Firefighters said the dog was found with its leash around its neck.

After the dog reunited with its owner, they continued their evening at the beach.

UPDATE

DOG RESCUE-SFFD assisted in a safe reunification of the stuck dog and their owner. Both will be okay. Everyone was safe, uninjured and continuing to enjoy their beach day. We couldn’t ask for a more PAWFECT conclusion. https://t.co/hbRTjTw4rq pic.twitter.com/k9ojxxZRV5 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 15, 2025