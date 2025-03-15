San Francisco

Dog and owner rescued from cliff at San Francisco's Fort Funston

The dog and the owner were reunited safely, officials say.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dog and its owner are safe after getting stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Friday.

The incident at around 5 p.m. and it's unclear exactly what happened.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Firefighters said the dog was found with its leash around its neck.

After the dog reunited with its owner, they continued their evening at the beach.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us