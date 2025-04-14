Woman speaks out after dog attacked her in San Leandro

Victoria Cuello had just moved to the Bay Area and to celebrate landing a new job she went to San Leandro Marina Park to only be attacked by a German Shepard.

Cuello said she was walking her dog in the park on Wednesday when the German Shepard inside the dog park jumped up and attacked her.

"The dog just went zoom and grabbed my face," she said.

After the attack, she made her way to the car as she bled. She was still able to talk and made a video documenting the incident.

"He didn't rip my mouth off. But he ripped it down and everything was dangling in pieces," Cuello said.

Cuello, who is originally from Sacramento, asked the dog's owner to show her where the nearest hospital was. She said she followed him for half a mile before he took off.

"It sucked," she said. "He left me on the road with my face in my hand. Why would you do that?"

After receiving nearly 50 tickets, Cuello said she reported the incident to animal control and plans to report to the police as well.

Cuello's dog was not hurt in the attack.

"If you've got a dog that is seriously dangerous leave him at home because this park is full of kids and playgrounds," she said.

Cuello has since started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.