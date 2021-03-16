Dog Fatally Stabbed in San Francisco; Suspect Arrested: Police

A San Francisco man who police say pepper-sprayed a dog and then fatally stabbed it has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

The deadly attack happened at about 11:20 p.m. Friday along the 1600 block of Haight Street, police said.

Police said they were called to the area on a report of a fight, possibly involving a person who had a knife.

A 39-year-old San Francisco resident told police that the suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Darrell Hewitt, yelled something at him as he walked by. The resident was with his dog, a Staffordshire Terrier named Maynard, and a friend at the time.

Police said Hewitt pepper-sprayed Maynard, who ran into the street. Hewitt then pulled out a knife and stabbed Maynard in the torso.

The dog's owner and his friend managed to disarm Hewitt and hold him until officers arrived, police said.

Police took Maynard and the owner to the San Francisco SPCA, where Maynard later died.

Hewitt was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, police said. He was later booked on the following charges: animal cruelty resulting in death, possession of a switchblade knife and brandishing a deadly weapon.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD.