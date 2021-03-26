mountain lion

Dog May Have Been Attacked by Mountain Lion in San Mateo County: Sheriff

The attack wasn't witnessed, but a mountain lion was seen leaving the area around the time

By Bay City News

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is notifying the public about a possible mountain lion attack involving a dog that was reported Thursday evening.

The incident occurred Thursday around 9 p.m. in the area of Alpine Road and Interstate Highway 280 near Portola Valley, according to the sheriff's office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The sheriff's office received a report a medium-sized domestic dog was possibly attacked outside and carried off by a mountain lion.

Local

California 2 mins ago

Hopeful Signs as California Adds 141,000 Jobs in February

San Francisco 7 mins ago

Woman Killed After Hit by Cars on Hwy 101 Connector Ramp in San Francisco

The attack wasn't witnessed, but a mountain lion was seen leaving the area around the time the dog was noticed to be missing.

Responding deputies were not able to locate the mountain lion or the dog.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

mountain lionSan Mateo CountydogSan Mateo County Sheriff's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us