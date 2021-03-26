Dog May Have Been Attacked by Mountain Lion in San Mateo County: Sheriff

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is notifying the public about a possible mountain lion attack involving a dog that was reported Thursday evening.

The incident occurred Thursday around 9 p.m. in the area of Alpine Road and Interstate Highway 280 near Portola Valley, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office received a report a medium-sized domestic dog was possibly attacked outside and carried off by a mountain lion.

The attack wasn't witnessed, but a mountain lion was seen leaving the area around the time the dog was noticed to be missing.

Responding deputies were not able to locate the mountain lion or the dog.