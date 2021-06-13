Dog Stolen in SF Car Burglary Reunited With Owners

A dog that was stolen from a car in San Francisco Thursday has been reunited with its owners.

Jacqueline Zavala-Lee and Refugio Zavala were reunited with their dog Leo in San Francisco Sunday evening.

Zavala told NBC Bay Area that he received a call from a San Francisco police sergeant. The sergeant told the couple that police received many tips of Leo and found out that someone had purchased the dog in Oakland.

"He [the officer] was willing to meet us halfway to Fort Bragg but we told him 'no, we are on our way,'" he said. "He sent me a picture. When we saw it, we knew right away it was Leo."

Zavala said that the person who had purchased Leo heard about the news and called police.

The 10-year-old Yorkshire Terrier was stolen on Thursday night after someone broke into the couple's car on North Point Street near Powell Street. The couple were in San Francisco for an anniversary celebration trip.

A suitcase was also stolen from the vehicle, police said.

SFPD used social media to spread the word about the stolen dog.

The Zavalases were worried about Leo's health as they said he needs daily medication for his eyes and skin.

Zavala-Lee thanked the public for their support.

"I am incredibly overwhelmed and I am so deeply humbled, just by the love and the outpouring of support from SFPD and SF news media outlets," she said.

"I know SF is a huge city. But you guys treated us like family and you helped bring Leo back to us. I can't ever say thank you enough."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.