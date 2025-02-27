Dog undergoes emergency surgery after eating 40+ foreign objects including socks, hair ties

A 7-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog named Luna was rushed to the Corona Animal Emergency Center on Tuesday evening after her family noticed she had been vomiting. Given her history of eating things she shouldn't, they knew immediate medical attention was crucial.

Upon examination, Luna’s abdomen was found to be tense and unusually firm. Radiographs revealed a severely dilated stomach filled with food and foreign objects lodged in her intestines. Dr. Jenny Elwell-Gerken, the lead veterinarian, recommended emergency surgery to remove the obstruction.

The curious puppy had ingested an astounding array of items, including:

24 socks

one scrunchie

two hair ties

a shoe insert

a small onesie

various other clothing pieces

The veterinary team, under Dr. Elwell-Gerken’s guidance, quickly performed abdominal exploratory surgery to remove the foreign objects from Luna’s intestines.

Thanks to the swift intervention of the veterinary team, Luna is now recovering comfortably after surgery.

“Because her owners brought her in as soon as they noticed signs of distress, Luna’s intestines and stomach remained healthy, and the surgery was successful with no major complications,” said a spokesperson for the Corona Animal Emergency Center. “Had there been a delay, significant intestinal damage could have occurred within 24 hours, potentially leading to severe consequences.”

The clinic explained that if Luna had not received immediate medical care, she could have faced life-threatening complications such as intestinal perforation, leading to infections like sepsis; necrosis, which is tissue death in the stomach or intestines; and even dehydration or electrolyte imbalances caused by persistent vomiting.

“Dogs, especially young ones, are naturally curious and may ingest non-food items out of boredom, anxiety, or simply because they find them appealing. Luna’s case serves as a reminder that pica—the tendency to eat non-food items—can lead to serious health risks if not addressed,” stated the clinic.

To help protect pets from engaging in this dangerous behavior, the clinic shared several tips for pet owners.

It’s essential to keep small objects, clothing, and other hazardous items out of reach. Pet parents should also offer appropriate toys, supervise playtime whenever possible, and provide consistent training to discourage undesirable behaviors.

For new pet owners uncertain about how to manage these challenges, the clinic emphasized the importance of educating themselves about their pet’s needs. Establishing a regular routine that includes feeding, exercise, and playtime can help reduce anxiety and prevent destructive behaviors. Additionally, the clinic recommended investing in pet insurance to help cover the costs of potential emergencies.

The clinic also stressed the importance of taking immediate action if a pet swallows something unusual.

“If you suspect your pet has ingested a foreign object, seek veterinary care immediately,” they advised. “Delaying treatment can lead to more severe complications.” They also encouraged pet owners to consult their veterinarian if their pets continuously eat non-food items and to keep a list of emergency clinics in their area for quick access in case of future emergencies.