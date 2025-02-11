DOGE actions leave federal workers feeling ‘threatened and traumatized'

A growing number of federal workers said they are feeling terrorized and terrified by what they see as threats coming from the White House.

The federal workers believe Elon Musk and his new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, are moving too fast to cut jobs and entire agencies without understanding the consequences.

"We're being threatened and traumatized and terrorized," said Roberta Beggs, president of the National Federation of Federal Employees, Local 1450. "It's what has been said they intended to do."

Beggs said the so-called DOGE action is coming at rapid fire, sometimes not even day-to-day, but hour-to-hour.

"By the time I type up updates to some of the emails we've been receiving, they're obsolete because new information has come out," Beggs said. "I can't even send out the updates to my membership. That's how quickly it's coming at us."

Beggs claims some of her members are being hacked, tracked and investigated by what feels like a shadow agency operating without oversight.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the White House and left a message on Monday requesting comment on the accusations, but did not receive a response.

The administration has previously said DOGE is doing what President Donald Trump promised in cutting government waste.

NBC Bay Area also attempted to log onto the DOGE website to ask about the accusations and did not find any contact information.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

University of California system students have filed a lawsuit to block Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from gaining access to student information. Thom Jensen reports.