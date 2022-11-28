Watsonville

Dogs Poisoned in Watsonville

PETA is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information on who poisoned two Watsonville dogs in their backyard. 

Police said Luna and Bruno were killed last month after showing signs of poisoning. 

Animal control and police discovered that the backyard’s fence was tampered with and a pesticide had been deliberately placed in the yard, near where Bruno died. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Cruz authorities

