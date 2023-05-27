Martinez

DOJ Investigates ‘Spent Catalyst' Release at Martinez Refinery

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A spokesman for the Martinez Refining Company confirmed Saturday that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a November release at the refinery.

"We are aware of the Department of Justice's investigation and as a matter of policy do not comment on pending legal matters. We are cooperating with all relevant agencies, including with respect to any ongoing investigations related to the incident," Brandon Matson said in an emailed statement.

"We would, however, like to take this opportunity to once again apologize to the Martinez community for the spent catalyst release on Nov. 24, 2022. We have thoroughly investigated the incident to identify appropriate corrective actions and we are committed to implementing them," Matson said.

Martinez 20 hours ago

FBI, EPA Investigate Martinez Refinery Chemical Release

Martinez May 4

Soil Testing Begins Near Martinez Refinery After November Flaring Event

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The release of "spent catalyst" started around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and continued into the early hours of Nov. 25, showering the surrounding community in the dust-like substance.

Samples of the dust later showed elevated levels of aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium, and zinc, all of which could cause respiratory problems.

Contra Costa County policy required MRC to alert the community via the county emergency system and to immediately notify the health department, neither of which happened.

County health officials say they learned about the release via media reports a day and a half later.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Martinez
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us