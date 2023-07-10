San Francisco police chief defends controversial response to ‘hill bomb' event

San Francisco's police chief is speaking out after the department made dozens of arrests and charged more than 100 people with inciting a riot at an unpermitted skateboarding event over the weekend.

Chief Bill Scott addressed concerns Monday afternoon regarding what some believe was an excessive police presence at the Dolores hill bomb, a popular annual skateboarding event near Dolores Street in the city's Mission District. He claims the presence was similar to previous years for a dangerous event.

"Maybe there was a time this was an innocent event," Scott said. "It's no longer that."

The event took place Saturday night near Dolores Park and featured crowds cheering on dozens of skateboarders racing down the middle of the street.

San Francisco Police shut down a skateboarding event, arrested 32 adults and cited 81 minors in the Mission District on Saturday.

Police said they arrested and cited more than 100 people for inciting a riot at the unsanctioned skateboarding event. The chief said police seized guns, knives and fireworks. Scott added his officers were under attack as they tried to disperse the crowd.

Muni trains were vandalized during the clash. The transit agency said while no staff members were injured, damages to the train will cost roughly $70,000 to fix.

"That behavior is unacceptable and not OK," Scott said.

While the controversial event has caused problems in the past, including a death in 2020, locals questioned the heavy police presence this year.

"I understand that police were anticipating," San Francisco resident Patrick Crowley said. "But it seemed extremely out of proportion to what was happening."

Resident Rob Bonner also lives in the area and has images showing the aftermath of some kind of pellets or rubber bullets shot through his window during the event. Police said they did not use rubber bullets at any point on Saturday.

Bonner was not home during the event, but from what he is hearing the police presence was much different than last year.

"Last year there was no police presence," Bonner said.

The police chief had a different take and said the department has had a large police presence in the past because he said it is a dangerous event.

While arrests have been made, police said an investigation is ongoing.