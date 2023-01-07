Bay Bridge

$11 Million Donation Needed to Keep Bay Bridge Lights On: Non-Profit

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The lights at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge may not be there for much longer.

Artist Leo Villareal installed the lights about 10 years ago. Over the years, they've broken and gone out.

Villareal said it's going to cost $11 million to replace the lights.

Now, the non-profit Illuminate is trying to raise the money. So far, it already has $1 million from the creator of WordPress.

The non-profit said if it can't raise the money, the lights will go out in March.

This article tagged under:

Bay BridgeSan FranciscoSan Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
