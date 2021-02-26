Doobie Brothers' Former Home in San Jose Proposed for Landmark Status

A San Jose house where Hall of Fame rock band The Doobie Brothers once lived is being proposed for historical landmark status, according to a report from Metroactive.

The current owners of the home at 285 S. 12th St. in the city's Naglee Park neighborhood have submitted the proposal to the Historic Landmarks Commission, the first step in what could be a long process that potentially culminates with the City Council's approval, according to Metroactive.

The goal is to have the landmark designation by the end of the year, a representative of the owners told the news outlet.

The Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November after having to postpone their 50th anniversary concert tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour has been rescheduled for later this year, with an Oct. 13 stop at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.

The band's lead singer, guitarist and co-founder Tom Johnston lived in the 12th Street house from 1971 to 1973, as did the original drummer John Hartman, according to Metroactive.

The house has added historic significance, according to the Metroactive report, in that it was originally built in 1907 for Louis Normandin, who represented the second of what is now five generations of Normandins that have operated an auto dealership that currently resides on Capitol Auto Mall in South San Jose.