DoorDash Launches Its Own Convenience Stores With DashMart

DoorDash, the popular on-demand food delivery service that partners with restaurants worldwide, is expanding its convenience store business with its own "corner store" outlets in the U.S.

The San Francisco-based company announced Wednesday in a blog post it is launching DashMart, an online convenience store offering household essentials and local restaurant favorites and delivering them to customers’ doorsteps.

The new online stores feature thousands of convenience and grocery items such as ice cream, chips, cough medicine and dog food, as well as packaged restaurant items from the local eateries featured on DoorDash, the blog post says.

In April, DoorDash launched the Convenience category, which consisted of partnerships with 7-Eleven, Walgreens, CVS and others, building that business up to more than 2,500 convenience shops across more than 1,100 cities. DashMart expands on that with the new company-owned shops focused on fan-favorite items from local makers.

DashMart is available in eight cities to start: Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dallas, Salt Lake City, the greater Phoenix area, and Redwood City.

More cities across the U.S. have been targeted in the coming months, including San Diego, Baltimore, Denver, Sacramento and Concord, California, the company said.