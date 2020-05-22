Do’s and Don’ts at East Bay Parks This Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start to summer is here, but celebrating won’t be like years past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the East Bay, the following Memorial Day weekend traditions are not allowed at parks operated by the East Bay Regional Park District:

Swimming

Boating

Picnicking

Barbecuing

Group activities

With those popular summer activities off limits, massive crowds are expected to hit the trails for approved activities such as walking, hiking and mountain biking.

The East Bay Regional Park District is urging people to give others enough space, especially along narrow trails where runners, mountain bikers and walkers are all competing for elbow room.

“If parks are busy, maybe come back at a less busy time,” Dave Mason with the park district said.

The park district is adding extra staff this holiday weekend to monitor its 100,000-plus acres of land.

In Oakland, the city is not allowing food vendors and drivers to park along Lake Merritt. This weekend, people should expect more street closures by the lake as the city tries to give families more room to spread out. Not part of the city’s plan is handing out fines to rule breakers.

“I don’t think giving somebody a fine is going to do much good, except for stress them out even more,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said.