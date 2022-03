Mountain View Police tweeted at 6:22 p.m. that there is a live power wire down off Charleston Road. Power is out to roughly 865 customers in the surrounding area.

Just after 8 p.m., Mountain View police said about 14,000 PG&E customers were without power. It's unknown at his time if it's related to the earlier incident.

PG&E is en route, but there's no estimated time of restoration.

We now have more than 14,000 customers without power due to unknown causes reported by @PGE4Me. Crews are on scene assessing the situation. There is no estimated time of restoration. More to come. pic.twitter.com/VeEYRySNaB — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) March 28, 2022