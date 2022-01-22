Napa Valley

Downed Power Lines to Keep Silverado Trail Closed Until Sunday Morning

By Bay City News

Motorists should not expect for the Silverado Trail in the Napa Valley to remain until early Sunday morning at the earliest due to downed power lines that need to be repaired and cleared from the roadway.

An additional, second section of the Silverado Trail in Napa County is closed due to downed power lines, according to the Napa County Public Works Department. Silverado Trail is closed between Dunaweal Road and Clover Flat Road as of 11 p.m.

Silverado Trail is also closed between Yountville Cross road and Oak Knoll Avenue because of downed power lines.

That section of roadway is expected to reopen early Sunday morning.

There are no further details.

