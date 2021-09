The California Highway Patrol gave the all clear Wednesday afternoon after a downed tree on Highway 17 south of Los Gatos brought traffic to halt.

At about 11:25 a.m., the CHP responded to a tree blocking all lanes of Highway 17 south of Summit Road near Los Gatos. Northbound lanes eventually reopened, but southbound lanes remained blocked until 5 p.m.

Motorists were advised use alternate routes to avoid the area.