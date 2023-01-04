Downed Tree Closes Highway 1 in Bodega Bay

A fallen tree amid Wednesday's stormy weather has closed Highway 1 in Bodega Bay, according to Caltrans.
The downed tree was reported shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Highway 1 at North Harbour Way and is blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.
There is no estimate yet for when the tree will be cleared, according to the CHP.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News