Downed Tree Closes Highway 1 in Bodega Bay

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fallen tree amid Wednesday's stormy weather has closed Highway 1 in Bodega Bay, according to Caltrans.

The downed tree was reported shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Highway 1 at North Harbour Way and is blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

There is no estimate yet for when the tree will be cleared, according to the CHP.

