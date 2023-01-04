Downed Tree Closes Highway 1 in Bodega Bay

A fallen tree amid Wednesday's stormy weather has closed Highway 1 in Bodega Bay, according to Caltrans.

The downed tree was reported shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Highway 1 at North Harbour Way and is blocking both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

#TrafficAlert State Route 1 at North Harbour Way, Bodega Bay, Sonoma County is closed due to a downed tree, Crews are on scene. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Use QuickMap app for the latest information on road conditions. — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) January 5, 2023

There is no estimate yet for when the tree will be cleared, according to the CHP.

