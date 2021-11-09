Downed Trees, Power Lines Block Highway 1 in Point Reyes Station

Trees and power lines fell and blocked state Highway 1 in Point Reyes Station early Tuesday morning and the roadway could remain blocked into the afternoon hours, authorities said.

The downed trees and lines were reported shortly after 3:45 a.m. in the area of 11840 Highway 1 north of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There are two trees that fell, one of which is caught up in the downed power lines, and CHP officials said the roadway may be closed in both directions until 1 p.m. as a result.

No injuries were reported and no other details about the closure were immediately available.