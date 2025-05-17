Gilroy

Battle over food trucks unfolding in Gilroy

By NBC Bay Area staff

A fight is brewing in Gilroy over food trucks in their downtown.

The city council decided to enforce city rules making it nearly impossible for food trucks to operate in the area.

Some business owners love having food trucks in downtown as they help bring foot traffic to the area. Others said the food trucks are taking business away from them.

NBC Bay Area's Jocelyn Moran has more. Watch her report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Gilroy
