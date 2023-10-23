Downtown San Jose bounces back from being a pandemic ghost town

Downtown San Jose is no longer a pandemic ghost town.

A new study shows people are coming back to downtown because they want to eat out and are feeling safe when visiting the area.

Cell phone activity tracked by the University of Toronto shows San Jose has gotten back 96% of the visitor base it had before the pandemic. Compare that to 67% for downtown San Francisco.

San Jose city leaders admit it took some work, including stepped-up security after several acts of vandalism.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.