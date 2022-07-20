‘Getting a Little Out of Hand': Walnut Creek Businesses Concerned About Crime

Business owners in downtown Walnut Creek say they just don't feel safe right now due to recent crime in the area.

The city recently put out an advisory regarding incidents around downtown, specifically street robberies targeting people wearing high-end jewelry.

Hair salon owner Naz Mazrati said she recently saw two young women running off with stolen clothing.

"As they were escaping, they were dropping items because they just had a bunch of them and were running away," she said.

A few months ago, a neighboring apparel business was also hit. Thieves stole more than $300 worth of clothes off of a mannequin outside the store.

"I was shocked because how can it be?" Aycim Aksu said. "There were many people outside. The time was 5 p.m. and I was in the store."

Police plan to add more patrol shifts to increase presence in downtown and hopefully deter any future crimes.

For Mazrati, she hopes the added police presence will create a safer environment overall.

"It’s kind of getting a little out of hand," she said. "We need more cops and police presence in downtown Walnut Creek."